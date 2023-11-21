'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Star Is Hoping for a Reboot

It's been three years since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended, and one star is itching for a return. The ABC Marvel series ran for seven seasons and proved to be a success among fans. In recent months, some stars have expressed interest in a potential reboot or return, such as Ming-Na Wen. Gabriel Luna also previously shared he wanted to return as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider after his scrapped Hulu series. Now, Brett Dalton wants something to happen.

Dalton portrayed Hydra agent Grant Ward throughout the first four seasons. He also returned for the show's Framework storyline in Season 5. Although Dalton is busy with his new NBC show Found, the actor still has a lot of love for AOS. In an interview with ComicBook, Dalton shared how upset he was that he couldn't say anything about the action drama's 10th anniversary due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. He does hope that he'll be able to get together with his former castmates in the future.

"If you know of something, please let me know," Dalton said. "I'm still in touch with those guys. It would be wonderful. I have thought about that myself. We are in a time of reboots, and this would be a perfect time, in my opinion, to bring it back. Unfortunately, I played a character who died three separate times, so they would have to do some sort of time travel thing, but that's also not off the table. So they have my number, and I would just love to see Grant Ward in some way, shape, or form pop up in either a TV show or movie. And maybe if I put it out there now, it will actually happen."

If a reboot or continuation of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. does happen, Brett Dalton makes a good point. Ward just never seemed to stay dead on that show, and it took him being on an exploding spaceship to finally destroy him, or at least, Hive. S.H.I.E.L.D. dealt with time travel a lot in the final season, so it's definitely possible for them to do it again to make it so that Ward is alive and well. He may have been the bad guy, but he definitely made the show very entertaining, especially with his shocking betrayal twist in the first season.

While an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reboot may or may not happen, there's always the possibility characters could end up in a film or show in the MCU. At least if there's enough interest, who knows what could be next for the fan-favorite agents. All seven seasons are streaming on Disney+, it might be the best that fans are going to get for now.