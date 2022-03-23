Michael Strahan Plots New ABC Show

Michael Strahan is reportedly executive producing a new medical drama for ABC, The Front Line. Coming from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident), the scripted series follows Sebastian “Bass” Clark, a former professional athlete-turned-doctor who leaves his career on the field for a job saving lives as a medical resident.

Deadline reports vewers will watch Bass and a team of doctors at a reputable hospital in Pittsburgh take on various high-stakes medical cases. Constance Schwartz-Morini and Thea Mann executive produce on behalf of SMAC Entertainment alongside Strahan and Halsey. ABC Signature is the studio backing the production.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Halsey also serves as an executive producer on FOX’s The Resident. His resume includes a host of popular TV shows like Good Girls, Fox’s Rosewood, one season of Amazon’s Jack Ryan as well as a writing credit for ABC’s Brothers & Sisters.

SMAC’s resume of high-profile projects includes ESPN’s More Than an Athlete, Barstool Sports’ Coach Prime, $100,000 Pyramid, Showtime’s Play It Forward, HBO’s The Cost of Winning and State of Play: Happiness, and TNT’s Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild. Some of their other works can be found on multiple broadcast outlets and streaming platforms like HBO, DirecTV, Showtime, ABC, CBS, E!, NFL Network, BET, Audience Network, Nickelodeon and Prime Video.