Michael B. Jordan Accidentally Shows off Boxing Skills in 'SNL' Promo

Michael B. Jordan is definitely ready for his new movie, Creed III to hit theatres. Saturday Night Live released a promo for the new episode that features Jordan as the host. In the promo, the Creed III star and director is seen punching SNL cast member Michael Longfellow multiple times.

After Jordan punched Longfellow, he apologizes and says it's "muscle memory." He also told Longfellow that his nose is broken, but Longfellow says that they are cool and he "won't tell HR." The promo ends with Jordan talking to his fist and saying to never embarrass him like that again.

Jordan is set to host SNL this weekend with Lil Baby as the musical guest. He's hosting the show to promote Creed III which is set to be released on March 3. The film will focus on Adonis Creed (Jordan) battling his former childhood friend Damian Anderson played by Jonathan Majors. Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florida Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad.

When speaking to the media in October, Jordan explains why he wanted to make his directorial debut with Creed III. "I think for me it was the perfect time," Jordan said. "I think growing up on set, in the industry over 20 years – I started out doing background work and extra work and just kind of just seeing the sets evolve, seeing everybody's job, seeing how a real production's storytelling took place. I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else's vision. And having a character that I've played twice before, it's been seven, eight years living with this guy. So to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at, and also at 35 years old, I had a lot to say as a young man, as a young Black man, just my life experiences and how I could actually share that, share a piece of myself with the world – through these characters and through this story."

Jordan also showed love to Majors. Very, very blessed and lucky to have him be a part of this, this story," he stated. "And for me as a director, just to have that running mate and have that scene partner you know, it made all the difference in the world."