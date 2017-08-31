Mel B Throws Water on Simon Cowell, Storms off After He Makes a Joke About Her

Mel B won’t stand for anyone cracking rude jokes at her expense, and that includes her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell.

On Tuesday’s episode of the NBC reality competition, Cowell was unimpressed with a magic act and compared the routine to Mel B‘s wedding night in a crude remark.

“I feel like this would be a lot like Mel’s wedding night, a lot of anticipation…not much promise or delivery,” he said, causing Mel B to throw her water at him before walking off the stage.

“Mel B is out,” said host Tyra Banks. “This is live TV, y’all. Live TV.”

The former Spice Girl didn’t stay absent for long, as she was back in her chair before the next act.

Mel B is currently going through a divorce from Stephen Belafonte, who she was married to for nearly ten years, Us Weekly shares. The pair share daughter Madison, 5, and Mel B requested joint legal and physical custody when she filed for divorce in March.

The singer was granted a temporary restraining order against Belafonte in April after she claimed he cheated on her with the nanny and allegedly abused her. Last month, Mel B was ordered to pay Belafonte a one-time payment of $140,000 for fees and temporary spousal support of $40,000 a month.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @officialmelb