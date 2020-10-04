Megan Thee Stallion: What to Know About Tonight's 'SNL' Musical Guest

Megan Thee Stallion is making her Saturday Night Live debut on this weekend's episode, which marks the show's 46th season premiere. While the host, Chris Rock, has been in the entertainment business for over three decades already, Megan only recently came on to the scene. The rapper is best known for her viral hit "Savage," and her contribution to Cardi B's hit single "WAP." Megan, 25, was born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete in Bexar County, Texas, and was raised in Houston. She developed an interest in rapping as a teenager and soon gained fans in Hoston during her time at Prairie View A&M University. In 2016, she released her first single, "Like a Stallion," which was featured on a SoundCloud mixtape of the same name. After more independent releases, she released the EP Tina Snow, which made the Billboard 200 album chart. In 2019, Megan's career really began to take off with "Big Ole Freak," her first song on the Billboard 100 chart. Her 2019 mixtape Fever was released to critical acclaim and her song "Hot Girl" became her first top 20 hit. In March 2020, Megan released her EP Suga, which includes "B.I.T.C.H.," "Captain Hook" and her viral sensation "Savage." Her inclusion on "WAP" helped introduce her to an even wider audience, as the single has become one of the biggest songs of the year. Scroll on to find out more about Megan Thee Stallion.

Her stage name dates back to her teenage years

Megan's stage name came from her teenage years when older men would call her a stallion. "So I finally had to ask like, is that a good thing? Everybody pretty much took it and ran with it, and then I put it as my main name on Twitter, and ever since then everybody's just been calling me Stallion," she told Houstonia. "And the H-town hottie, that's just a nickname I gave for myself — I thought it sounded cool, so I was like, yeah, I'll be that."

She enrolled at Texas Southern University in 2019 to complete college

Megan attended Prairie View A&M University but took a break to focus on her career. In 2019, she enrolled at Texas Southern University as a third-year student to earn a degree in health administration. She was inspired by her great-grandmother, who took care of her mother and grandmother. "Because I know it's a lot of stress on my grandmother, and she's not the only person doing it," she told Vulture. "I see it in neighborhoods all around Houston. You got your people taking care of your people. I just feel like it'll be a weight lifted off of family members if they had somewhere for their grandparents to go and be comfortable. I want to give back; this is what I'm gonna do."

She created the 'Hot Girl Summer' viral catchphrase

Megan is responsible for the 2019 "Hot Girl Summer" viral catchphrase. It dates back to a 2018 tweet and appeared on her Fever cover. "She's thee HOT GIRL and she's bringing THEE HEAT," it reads. She also released a song of the same name. In July 2019, she filed to trademark the phrase.

Her new song is 'Don't Stop' Just before she took the SNL stage, Megan released her latest song, "Don't Stop." The new single features Young Thug. The song is accompanied by a video, directed by Colin Tilley and featuring references to Tim Burton movies.

Megan reportedly survived a shooting

In the summer of 2020, Megan came under scrutiny over an alleged shooting incident with Tory Lanez. In July, she claimed she suffered gunshot wounds and needed surgery to remove the bullets from her feet. Lorenz was pulled over by police after the shooting and arrested on gun charges. Megan claimed Lorenz shot at her, while he denied all the claims in his album Daystar and accused her team of trying to frame him. Megan's team fired back by accusing his team of starting a smear campaign against her. Megan's attorney said Lanez's reps sent a series of fake text messages to the media to discredit her. Lanez's team denied those claims as well.