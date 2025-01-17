Mayim Bialik Shares Update on ‘Blossom’ Reboot

Mayim Bialik is giving an update on the potential Blossom reboot. There have been previous discussions to reboot the ‘90s sitcom starring Bialik as the titular character. In 2023, the actress told Vanity Fair that a reboot was coming, with the cast, original creator Don Reo, and producers on board, “and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends.” With the intention to spin it as more of a drama and not a sitcom so they can really dig into the characters, it sounded like it was well on its way. Now, Bialik is revealing where it stands following the strikes.

“We were a Disney show which just acquired 20th Century [Fox, in 2019] so we’re in a ridiculous conversation now with legal about who owns it and where does it live,” Bialik told The Hollywood Reporter. “But we have an entire cast that is ready to do this. We would love to get to revisit these characters. Our original production company, Witt/Thomas, is on board, and Don Reo, the original creator, has written the script, so we’re just sort of in nostalgia land.”

Pictured, from left: Michael Stoyanov (Anthony), Mayim Bialik (Blossom), Ted Wass (Nick), Jenna von Oy (Six), Joey Lawrence (Joey), Barnard Hughes (Grandpa Buzz) , (Photo by Touchstone Pictures/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“Which is also why it was kind of fun to do this Night Court thing because there’s so much nostalgia factor with the fact that Melissa [Rauch] was a huge Blossom fan,” she continued. “She’s been really supportive of everything I’ve done and trying to get this reboot going, so it was also really nice to create with her knowing she’s so supportive, and I was happy to support her.”

Also starring Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Jenna von Oÿ, David Lascher, Portia Dawson, Barnard Hughes, Finola Hughes, Courtney Chase, and Ted Wass, Blossom ran for five seasons and 114 episodes on NBC from 1990 to 1995. It followed the life of teenager Blossom Russo, who lived with her father and two elder brothers. Since the show is still very much being planned, it’s possible it will only be just a matter of time before it’s actually given the greenlight or, at the very least, given a pilot order. Where it could end up is unclear. NBC is the likely choice, but Peacock has been picking up a lot of NBC reboots as of late, such as The Office, Friday Night Lights, Saved By the Bell, and Grimm, so it’s quite possible that if a Blossom reboot happens, Peacock will be the one behind it. For now, fans will have to wait and see.