NBC Shares Look at ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion on ‘Night Court’

Another Big Bang Theory reunion is coming to Night Court, and NBC has released the first images. It was announced in October that Mayim Bialik would be joining Melissa Rauch on the reboot’s third season. Bialik will play a heightened version of herself, “who turns up in court as a defendant and befriends Rauch’s Judge Abby Stone.”

According to TVLine, “things take a turn when Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her,” meaning that things could get pretty out of hand. NBC released quite a lot of photos from the episode, which is set to premiere on Jan. 14, including photos of Bialik dressing up as the judge. As of now, it’s unknown if Bialik will be appearing in more episodes, but from the looks of this upcoming one, it’s going to be pretty entertaining.

Pictured: (l-r) Mayim Bialik as Herself, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Bialik previously told Entertainment Weekly what it was like working with Rauch again, saying, “It feels like I should be dressed like Amy, and she should be dressed like Bernadette. There’s definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season 4 on Big Bang, so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing.”

She also teased that there would be some “meta references” to the CBS sitcom since the episode “is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it’s pretty cute, and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I’ll have to get that out of my system for tape day.”

Speaking of references, while not The Big Bang Theory, there is a fun photo of Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch recreating Bialik and Jenna von Oÿ’s pose from the Blossom title sequence. It seems like there will be a whole lot to look forward to, and there is no telling what will go down. Even though Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz will technically not be making a comeback, it will be exciting to see Bialik and Rauch together again.

Meanwhile, this will mark the latest Big Bang reunion on Night Court. Kunal Nayyar guest starred during Season 2 as a British fashion designer and Abby’s love interest. It’s likely more reunions will come in the future, but fans will have to settle with Mayim Bialik’s highly-anticipated appearance on Night Court when “Mayim Worst Enemy” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.