‘Mayans M.C.’ Welcomes Beloved ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Characters in Episode 8, and Fans Go Crazy

Mayans M.C.‘s latest episode delivered on their promise of a crossover episode with the Sons of Anarchy! The FX motorcycle drama series brought back a fan-favorite character, and other members of the beloved SAMCRO club, to the Sutterverse as tense negotiations brought the Mayans closer to their more immediate enemies. The eventful episode also began the process for the famous club to keep their promise to their former leader Jax Teller, taking one step closer into leaving illegal businesses behind.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 8: “Kukulkan”

Tuesday’s all new episode saw as the Mayans planned an unexpected meeting with SAMCRO in familiar territory as an unexpected turn of events called for an immediate change in their guns business. Though they don’t know the details, Bishop (Michael Irby) and the rest of the men at the table are not surprised the other club called the meeting, knowing they Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) final wish was for his club to leave the gun trade.

They agree to meet in a neutral location and negotiate without much drama. The action then moves over to the Flying Serpent Lodge, where the Santo Padre charter finds the other Mayans already setting up for the meeting. Tensions seem to be high with some of the groups, given the events of the past couple of weeks, but they brush it off to present a united front to their allies.

As Z (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) also deal with stresses with their family, and being pushed by Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon), the meeting takes their attention as the SAMCRO riders arrive to the meeting place.

Fan-favorite Sons of Anarchy character Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) leads the charge alongside Happy (David Labrava), Quinn (Rusty Coones) and Montez (Jacob Vargas). Chibs makes a comment about needing a drink, as fans of the shows took to social media to celebrate the iconic character’s return to television.

The episode then shows as Chibs and the Sons help coordinate the takeover of the guns supply business. Chibs reveals the port where they get their supply is shutting down after one more drop and then they will be done, and there’s nothing they can do about it. The hurdle, however, presents the perfect opportunity for another club to take over and finally get SAMCRO out of the business.

Things take a turn when the Sons reveal a negotiation with another club from Tijuana who could take over. The group is the same one the Mayans fought with in last week’s episode, meaning they might not want to negotiate with them. The Sons say they did not hear of the drama, meaning things could still be salvageable.

Chibs and the Sons later act as moderators during the negotiations between he Mayans and the Mexican club. Despite some tension during the negotiation, it appeared as if both clubs had come to a reasonable agreement to continue the gun trade with new arrangements.

Chibs’ stay in Santo Padre was a quick one, as he said all the heat hurt his Irish body. The character left things in a good place with Bishop and the other Mayans.

After EZ gave Happy a look from afar so as to let him know he is still looking into his mother’s death, the Mayans watched as their allies rode away.

The crossover moment felt like a quick negotiation. Given the big cliffhanger that should set up a bloody final episodes of Season 2, something tells us the Sons might be helping out more before the season wraps up.

What did you think of Chibs’ return? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.