'Mayans M.C.' Star 'Felt Betrayed' By Shocking Death in Season 5

The latest episode of FX crime drama Mayans M.C. left fans shocked and former leader of the Los Olvidados rebel group Luisa "Adelita" Espina dead. On Season 5, Episode 7, "To Fear of Death, I Eat the Stars," Carla Baratta's Adelita's death was at the hands of none other than her surrogate daughter and protégeé, Mini, who was last seen in Season 3. Adelita ended up stealing the cartel's money and hand-delivering it to Mini, only to be greeted by Mini's blade.

The death sent shockwaves through to Mayans M.C. fandom, especially since Baratta has been on the series since the very beginning. The actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the surprising and emotional death, admitting that she felt betrayed because of it.

"I felt betrayed for Adelita," Baratta shared. "The moment that she decides not to kill EZ, she knows she's going to die. She knows her fate. She's like, 'Okay, I'm on a mission, I'm going to leave [money] for my baby.' She knew what was going to happen, but I'm sure that she thought she would be killed by Soledad or Miguel Galindo, or someone else. But I feel like she went [to Mini's compound] because it was a safe space, and maybe they could protect her and take care of her. And it ended up being the opposite."

"I feel like this season, it's about how consequences are a huge part of life," Baratta continued. "All the things that Adelita taught Mini are the ones that made Mini the person that she is right now. Luisa gave her the power of being Adelita and to decide the fate of all these people, including her. It's all about consequences and your past haunting you and making you aware of the decisions that you made. Now with Adelita, everything came back to her."

Mini being the one to kill Adelita was definitely a surprise, especially since she thought she could trust her, especially after appointing her as the new leader of the Los Olvidados. Seeing the aftermath of Adelita's death is going to be interesting to see, and whether or not Mini will actually regret what she did or feel more powerful because of what she did. It's going to be hard to watch Mayans M.C. without Carla Baratta and Adelita, but maybe she could appear in a future episode in a flashback or even as a spirit of some sort before the show comes to an end.