'Mayans M.C.' Season 5 Trailer Released

The first trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 5 has been released, and it teases a rough finale for JD Pardo's motorcycle club leader, E.Z. Reyes. In the clip, we get a foreshadowing that the Mayans and SAMCRO are headed toward an intense face-off. We have no idea if E.Z.'s fate could be like that of Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) but it's clear that Bishop (Michael Irby) and rest of the crew are worried.

"The only thing you can trust E to do is get the rest of you killed, too," Bishop says before the clip moves onto a funeral scene. There is no indication as to who is in the casket, but we have no doubt that the reveal will have fans in tears. Finally, after EZ makes a power-hungry commitment to "take the club to heights it's never seen, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) urges Miguel (Danny Pino) to bring him back to reality. "EZ doesn't listen to me," Angel laments, to which Miguel replies, "You convince him."

In addition to the aforementioned cat members, Mayans M.C. also features Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, and Joseph Raymond Lucero. It is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff that was created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter. Sutter was fired from the show during Season 2. The show was later renewed for Season 3, and then eventually Season 4. The upcoming Season 5 will be its last.

Back ahead of Season 3, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Irby about his role as Bishop, who was the Presidente of the Mayans before more recent events changed things. "I found myself being a little — I guess I was just a little bumpy," Irby shared, noting that he has to make a firm disconnect from the Bishop persona before he gets home from set. "My best friend and my wife says, 'Please don't bring Bishop home. I don't like Bishop.' And I'm like, 'Oh, okay, okay, okay. That I understand.' But as much as I love Bishop, it was so hard because [Bishop] was so angry at everybody — I was kind of letting my boys spin because I was spinning, and I wasn't able to lead."

Irby also admitted that he's always felt like a "natural-born leader," which made his portrayal as Bishop a better fit. "I've been on teams my whole life," he said, "so when I got this opportunity, and I always joke, 'Listen, I'm a team player, but I want to be the captain; that's just the deal. Give me the ball, I know I can change the game [...] and so that was kind of what really attracted me to Bishop and being the president of the Mayans." Mayans M.C. Season 5 will debut May 24, on FX.