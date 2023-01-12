'Mayans M.C.' Ending at FX

Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. has been a big hit for FX, but now it's been announced that the show will be ending with its fifth season. Deadline reports that the news was revealed Thursday by FX boss John Landgraf, during the network's Television Critics Association event. Season 4 of the motorcycle club drama ended in June 2022 and the show was renewed the following month.

Mayans M.C. is led by actor J.D. Pardo and also features Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, and Joseph Raymond Lucero. It is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff that was created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter. Sutter was fired from the show during Season 2. The show was later renewed for Season 3, and then eventually Season 4. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement announcing the Season 4 renewal. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

Back ahead of Season 3, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Irby about his role as Obispo "Bishop" Losa, who was the Presidente of the Mayans before more recent events changed things. "I found myself being a little — I guess I was just a little bumpy," Irby shared, noting that he has to make a firm disconnect from the Bishop persona before he gets home from set. "My best friend and my wife says, 'Please don't bring Bishop home. I don't like Bishop.' And I'm like, 'Oh, okay, okay, okay. That I understand.' But as much as I love Bishop, it was so hard because [Bishop] was so angry at everybody — I was kind of letting my boys spin because I was spinning, and I wasn't able to lead."

Irby also admitted that he's always felt like a "natural-born leader," which made his portrayal as Bishop a better fit. "I've been on teams my whole life," he said, "so when I got this opportunity, and I always joke, 'Listen, I'm a team player, but I want to be the captain; that's just the deal. Give me the ball, I know I can change the game [...] and so that was kind of what really attracted me to Bishop and being the president of the Mayans." At this time, there is no word on when Mayans M.C. Season 5 will debut.