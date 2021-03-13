'Mayans M.C.' Plots Explosive Season 3 Scene

✖

The third season of Mayans M.C. starts on Tuesday, and fans are bracing for intense moments. Little is known about the upcoming episodes, but a recent permit filing provided some hints. There will be an explosion in the Santa Clarita community of Newhall.

According to Hometown Station, the production will take over a parting structure and parts of Newhall on Monday and Tuesday. The parking structure will close to the public from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time. The show will also take over portions of 9th Street, Railroad Avenue, and the east side of Main Street. The filming will include "both interior and exterior scenes of dialogue with mock weapons and a mock explosion that blows out the windows of a structure with a fireball."

The outlet also reports that the actors will brandish weapons while filming the scenes in Newhall. This sight may surprise local residents, but the authorities will be on hand to provide assistance. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will provide traffic control.

The explosive scenes fit with comments previously made by members of the cast. JD Pardo explained in a first-look video that "this season, the leashes come off." Showrunner Elgin James added that the "chickens really come home to roost" and that there is a lot of reckoning for the characters.

The first-look video revealed that upcoming episodes will highlight the history of key members, but there was still an emphasis on the "pain" that will be put on full display in Season 3. Specifically, actor Michael Irby (Bishop) said that he is at war with "pretty much everybody."

Mayans M.C. has previously traveled to Newhall for production, also doing so in September 2019. The series took over portions of the town for some overnight shots. Specifically, Hometown Station reported that the scenes would feature nine motorcycles, along with approximately 10 background actors.

The scene did not feature any explosions or gunshots. Instead, they highlighted the cast riding down the street. Locations used during production included Main Street, 8th Street, Newhall Avenue, Lyons Avenue, Market Avenue, and Railroad Avenue. There was also a drone providing overhead shots of the motorcycle gang.

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. premieres on Tuesday on FX while continuing the story of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes and the Mayans club. New episodes will become available the day after they air on Hulu. The first two seasons are currently available on Hulu for fans needing to catch up on the story.