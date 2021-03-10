'The Shield' Reunion Revealed by Kurt Sutter

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has revealed there will be a reunion of his critically acclaimed pre-SoA series, The Shield. Sutter shared a post on Instagram revealing that series creator Shawn Ryan and series star Michael Chiklis will join the rest of the "all-star cast and creative team" of the show for a reunion on Wednesday, March 10 from 7 pm to 9 pm PST. The reunion will be streamed on the new app, Clubhouse, and there will be a live music pre-show starting at 6:30 pm PST.

The Shield debuted on FX in 2002 and ran for seven seasons, airing its finale in 2008. The show was highly praised for its depiction of corrupt police officers and was loosely inspired by the real-life Rampart Division police scandal. It won a number of awards throughout its run, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama in 2002 and the AFI Award for best television series in 2008. Chiklis' role earned him a couple of trophies as well. In 2002 and 2003 he won both the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

In addition to Chiklis, The Shield featured a number of other incredible cast members, such as Catherine Dent, Reed Diamond, Walton Goggins, Michael Jace, Kenny Johnson, Jay Karnes, Benito Martinez, and CCH Pounder. Stars like Glenn Close and Forest Whitaker appeared in significant roles also, as did Laura Harring, Franka Potente, and Laurie Holden. A number of the other actors were nominated for or won various awards for their roles in the show, such as Close, Pounder, and Martinez.

Sutter was a writer and executive producer of The Shield, which began his relationship with FX, which would see him go on to create and deliver Sons of Anarchy and its spinoff, Mayans M.C., which is going into its third season. However, Sutter's association ended in 2019 after he was accused of exhibiting bad behavior on-set. After apologizing for whatever he may have done to offend the cast and crew, Sutter sat down with Deadline and offered his take on the situation, saying that he thinks a joke he threw in about Walt Disney was what got him in trouble, as Disney had recently acquired FX in a major deal.

"I’m not an idiot," he said. "I knew it would ring some bells. Whether real or imagined, I was already experiencing the tightening of the noose. It was manifesting in production issues, creating more hurdles, etc. I’ve learned over the years through trial and error – a lot of error – how to push back to protect story from corporate conformity."