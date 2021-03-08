'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 First Look Revealed in Teaser Trailer

✖

Monday morning, FX Network released an in-depth first look at Mayans M.C. Season 3. The clip featured comments from primary cast members and provided hints about where the "darkest" season will go. The show is looking at the backstories of the motorcycle club members while highlighting a lot of pain.

"This season, the leashes come off," actor JD Pardo says in the video. Showrunner Elgin James adds that the "chickens really come home to roost" and that there is a lot of reckoning for the characters. While the show will highlight the history of key members, there will also be considerable drama based on the choices made in Season 2. Specifically, actor Michael Irby (Bishop) says that he is at war with "pretty much everybody."

"Going into Season 3, EZ is in a place where he is very comfortable now," Pardo explains. "He doesn't have so much pressure from Potter. He is now involved in the decision-making process and he is starting a relationship with Gabby."

At the end of Season 2, there were questions about the fate of Adelita and her child. She had given birth at the end of the season, but Potter took the child and sent her to prison. Now, Carla Baratta has revealed that her character is "going to go after some people" as she seeks revenge.

Actor Emilio Rivera, the man who portrays Marcus Alvarez, previously explained that this season will be "darker than all of Sons of Anarchy." He made the comments during an appearance on the Domenick Nati Show. Rivera revealed that there will be a lot of pain and that the third season raises the bar.

"As much as I like Season 1 and Season 2, we went to a different level," Rivera said during the interview. "The hurt, the pain is a whole different level. From the gate, you're going to say 'what the f— just happened?' We're going to catch you quick."

According to Monday's in-depth look, Season 3 of Mayans M.C. will live up to Rivera's comments. Many people said that it will be "traumatic," but it will also be a "lyrical poem" that covers 10 episodes. Actor Clayton Cardenas said that the show will be a real treat for the viewers while he and his castmates discussed the darkness and pain on tap.

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. premieres on FX on March 16. Episodes will then head to Hulu the day after they air. The first two seasons are currently available on the streaming service for viewers needing to catch up.