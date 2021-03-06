'Mayans M.C.' Season 3: All the Behind-the-Scenes Teases So Far

The Season 3 premiere of Mayans M.C. is less than two weeks away, and viewers are ready for the drama to unfold. They want to see several storylines resolved while embracing all of the new characters and moments. No one outside of the cast and crew truly knows what will happen, but many are expecting to see a considerable amount of violence. With the premiere drawing near, the official Mayans M.C. Instagram account is fueling speculation about the upcoming episodes. New teasers keep appearing on the timeline and providing very small glimpses at the big moments. Some of these teasers highlight the production while others make references to violence, unfinished business, and actions having consequences. Here are the best teasers released so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayans MC (@mayansfx) "Stay focused, stay ready. Two episode premiere on March 16th. Next day [FX on Hulu]," the newest teaser states. The clip shows how actor J.D. Pardo preps for the upcoming slate of episodes. He does a series of push-ups while violent clips add some intriguing looks into the storylines. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayans MC (@mayansfx) "The club has unfinished business. [Mayans FX] returns in TWO WEEKS. Next day [FX on Hulu]," an Instagram teaser reveals. Season 2 of Mayans M.C. created several questions about how the story would progress. The teaser clips don't provide answers, but they do reveal that "actions have consequences." prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayans MC (@mayansfx) One of the teasers was unlike the others due to it providing a behind-the-scenes look at production. There were still several teasers about the upcoming episodes, including a look at an unidentified woman with a motorcycle. "You're in for a crazy ride, man," actor Emilio Rivera says. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayans MC (@mayansfx) FX created excitement among Mayans fans on Feb. 22 by dropping the first "official" trailer for Season 3. The clip was 1.5 minutes long and provided glimpses at the drama that will unfold starting on March 16. There were brief looks at the biker gang's key members running away from something, police officers surrounding a vehicle with weapons drawn, and Sons of Anarchy member Allesandro Montez. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayans MC (@mayansfx) One of the early teasers was very simple, but it had some serious undertones in the imagery. The Mayans rode together next to the border wall before Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes navigated through the crowd and then pulled away from his brothers. "The road to redemption is never a straight shot. [Mayans FX] returns March 16th & next day on [FX on Hulu]" The caption read. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayans MC (@mayansfx) Not all of the teasers were in video form. The Instagram account also highlighted the production process in photos. Though these also had key hints about the season and possible locations the characters may travel. There were scenes in the desert, as well as others in a residential area. One post showed two characters standing next to each other with what appeared to be some plants from Miguel Galindo's home in the background. prevnext