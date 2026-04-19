Joe Giudice ‘F—ed up Big Time,’ Daughter Gia Says

It’s no secret to Real Housewives of New Jersey fans that the Giudice family blames Joe Giudice for the legal issues their family went through. For several seasons, viewers watched as the family fought bankruptcy and financial fraud crimes that ultimately led to separate prison sentences for Teresa and Joe, and Joe was deported to his native country, Italy.

He now lives in the Bahamas following a divorce from Teresa, citing an easier commute for their four daughters to visit him. He and Teresa also share a relatively positive relationship, despite the stress and subsequent downfall of their family.

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Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, have also expressed their disappointment and dislike for what Joe Giudice put his family through, causing, at times, further estrangement within the family. In a recent admission on her podcast, Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter Gia said that her father is the reason for his current situation and the separation of their family.

“I’m older, and I understand it where it’s like, yeah, you f***ed up big time, and you did this to our family. Do I feel like this was your intention? Of course not. Do I see him struggle every day? Still yes… But do I now understand from a completely different perspective? 100%,” she said on her podcast Casual Chaos.

During one season of the Bravo reality series, Gia and her uncle Joe clashed over comments he made about her father. She now has a different opinion. “You had every right to be mad at my dad,” she told her uncle. “I had every right to be mad. Everyone had a right to be mad.”

She says at the time she clashed with her uncle, she was doing what she felt was right as his daughter, and the oldest of her siblings. “And I, looking back on it now in that time, even though I was so angry because I wanted to be protective over him you wanted to be protective over your sister. So that’s where it’s like that double-edged sword where it’s like you win, you can’t win or lose.”

Teresa supported Joe through his incarceration and deposition. She filed for divorce after he left an ICE facility and moved to Italy after 20 years of marriage. She’s since married Luis Ruelas.