Bravo Star Reveals Why She Hasn’t Tied the Knot Despite 9-Year Engagement

Alicia Carmody is quickly becoming a fan-favorite on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. The mother of two has been with her partner, Billy, for over a decade, and the two share a 9-year-old daughter.

Despite being engaged since Carmody was pregnant with their daughter, but have yet to get married, and it doesn’t seem like she is rushing down the aisle. On the show, she’s shared that her partner having financial control scares her, and she’d rather be treated as an equal and have some financial independence before becoming his wife.

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Carmody also shared that she witnessed her mother be left nearly destitute after her father abandoned them, and he was the primary breadwinner. Now, she’s elaborating even more on her decision.

Carmody explained that Billy, a restauranter, asked her to sign a prenup when he proposed. She also is not listed on the deed of their home, which bothers her.

“He came from nothing,” she explained of the lawyer and restaurateur on the After Show. “His family was immigrants from Greece. He went to college and did it all himself. He’s worked so hard. He owns a lot of businesses, more than 10; he started with his family. And some stuff I don’t even know, you know? But he’s quiet, and I love that about him. He’s not flashy. So, I think that, like, he is so protective, and I respect that.”

She continued, “So I was like, I will sign a prenup. I don’t want to take away from what you did in the past. I don’t want your businesses with your family and your friends and everything, but, like, I just want something.”

Regarding how she earns her money, she says Billy supports her. “So, I feel like I live rent-free,” she added on the After Show. “This is my problem. I don’t really pay for anything. I pay for my nails. … Deep down inside, I’m like, OK, like, you’re not working. But he didn’t really want you to work, Alicia.“

Carmody says the initial request for a prenup gave her pause. She also said she doesn’t spend frivolously, even though she could, adding that she could be “buying f–kin’ whatever I want.”