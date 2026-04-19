‘Summer House’ Star Ciara Miller Breaks Silence on Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s Romance

Just two weeks after Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their romance, fellow Summer House star Ciara Miller broke her silence on the new relationship.

During her cover story for Glamour, Miller opened up about the recent development within the Summer House cast.

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“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors,” she said. “To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf—.”

Miller also said that she wanted to speak out during her interview “in a way that feels more intentional than just a podcast or a comment under a picture.”

“Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason,” she continued. “What’s done in the dark always comes to light. And sometimes you really don’t even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.”

Miller previously dated Wilson in 2023, during his first season on the Bravo show. They called it quits in December of the same year.

The new relationship between Wilson and Batula comes just weeks after Batula announced her split from husband, Kyle Cooke, after four years of marriage.

In a statement on March 31, Wilson and Batula confirmed they were dating. “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything,” the statement reads. “Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows,” the statement continued. “And what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

The duo went on to add, “As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”