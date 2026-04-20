‘CIA’: Colin Tries to Recruit a Retired Arms Dealer in Exclusive Sneak Peek

CIA is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Orbital,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a crashed satellite containing dangerous nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer to help track it down.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The exclusive clip sees Colin talking with retired arms dealer Jonah Le’ Roux, played by Donal Logue. The two have a chat, and Jonah tells him about nuclear-powered satellites scattered around Nova Scotia. Mateo, Albania organized crime, seems to be behind it, and he has a network in New York. He’s looking for a buyer. Luckily, Jonah seems to be more than happy to help.

Play video

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with tonight’s new episode, and not just because Logue is guest starring. The episode will mark the first time Natalee Linez’s CIA Analyst Gina Gosian goes out in the field, and the actress told PopCulture it’s “super exciting.”

“She puts on quite the act a handful of times, which is fun,” Linez expressed. “So instead of, on an op, sometimes you’ll go undercover as one person, but she kinda has to fool a few people in this episode. So she gets to really kind of immerse herself in the field work, which is really fun. And she’s been eager this whole season to get out there, so I think she really got to exercise her muscles that she’s been wanting to do.”

It’s hard to tell how the episode will turn out and what will happen when Gina goes undercover. But from the looks of it, the episode will be pretty entertaining. It will be exciting to see what happens and to see Donal Logue play a retired arms dealer. There will be a lot to look forward to in tonight’s episode, and fans won’t want to miss it. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above from the new episode of CIA, premiering tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. It’s possible that if things go right, this won’t be the last time that fans see Gina out in the field. The show has been renewed for Season 2, so you never know what could happen.