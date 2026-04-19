‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Pushed to Have Her Ex Jailed and Fined

The nasty divorce between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to being amicable anytime soon. Just days after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star lost physical custody of their two children amid their ongoing proceedings, it’s been leaked that she previously filed legal documents asking that a judge place Pittman in jail, claiming he is in violation of their restraining order.

TMZ reports that this filing actually came in June 2025, months before the new custody order and the judge’s ruling that she has to vacate their marital home by May 31. Simultaneously, Sidora is asking the judge to reconsider the decision, stating she and her eldest son from a previous relationship will be homeless if she’s forced to move, and that Pittman earns three times her monthly income.

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According to the previous documents Sidora filed, she claimed that on June 10, 2025, Pittman gave private text messages he “stole” from her cell phone to a media outlet before the divorce was filed, which she says were posted with false narratives purposely meant to place her in a “negative light.” She also said Pittman also posted her texts on social media in an attempt to embarrass her.

The paperwork alleged: “While it is clear and apparent that [Ralph] has disdain for his estranged wife, such disdain does not give [Ralph] the right to publicly humiliate [Drew].” She wants Pittman to be fined $1K for every violation of the mutual restraining order in place when the divorce was filed, and she wants for him to be thrown in jail for up to 20 days.

The estranged couple both filed for divorce in 2023. Sidora accuses Pittman of infidelity, and physical and financial abuse. Under the previous order, Pittman was relegated to the basement and had to ask for permission to come upstairs from Sidora. Now, he’s free to roam the home to get their two children ready for school throughout the week.

Sidra reportedly lost custody because their children had unexcused absences from school. Under the new order, Sidora will get alternating weekend visits beginning in August.