Kurt Sutter’s New ‘Mayans MC’ Photo Reveals Another Key Character

Kurt Sutter is teasing another look at a key character in the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC. The 57-year-old director-producer took to Instagram on Wednesday to upload a snap from the set of the offshoot series.

Mayans MC Pilot 2.0. Day 11. @richardcabralofficial #mayansmc #estavida #samcroquartet A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

“Mayans MC Pilot 2.0. Day 11,” Sutter captioned the snap.

The picture shows actor Richard Cabral, who was cast in Mayans MC back in March. The American Crime standout can be seen on the monitors as other crew members are standing in the background of the snap.

Cabral will be portraying Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full patch member of Mayans MC. Johnny is an Army sharpshooter and weapons specialist, who earned a section 8 for shooting a cigar out of his CO’s mouth from a half-mile away while he was stoned, according to Deadline.

This isn’t the first time this week that Sutter has treated his fans to a glimpse from behind-the-scenes. On Tuesday, he shared a look at actor JD Pardo, who will play lead character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes in the new biker drama.

In the black-and-white snap, Pardo gazes upon a shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Roman Catholic symbol of the Virgin Mary.

