'Mayans M.C.' First Final Season Teaser Reveals Premiere Date

Mayans M.C. is taking one last ride, and it all begins in May. FX released the first teaser for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff's fifth and final season on Thursday. It looks as though EZ Reyes has run out of places to run based on the animated teaser.

The 30-second clip shows Mayans M.C. members riding their motorcycles toward a chasm in a barren desert. Later, a skeleton appears from the dust to grab one of the bikers by the shoulders. A portion of the Johnny Cash song "God's Gonna Cut You Down" plays on the soundtrack. "You can run for a long time, sooner or later, God'll cut you down," Cash sings.

The final season will debut on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and on Hulu the next day. The first two episodes will premiere that night, with the remaining eight episodes airing weekly. Mayans M.C. is available on Star+ in Latin America and under Disney+'s Star banner in other territories.

Mayans M.C. was created by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter with Elgin James, who now serves as the showrunner and executive producer. JD Pardo stars as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who is now the president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California-Mexico border. At the start of the series, he had the American Dream in his grasp, but he is now a powerful member of the Mayans, alongside his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). Meanwhile, their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) is trying to save the Reyes family from completely falling apart.

The rest of the large Mayans M.C. ensemble cast features Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Raoul Max Trujillo, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Sulem Calderon, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Raymond Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. A handful of Sons of Anarchy stars have reprised their role on the show, including Katey Sagal, Robert Patrick, Rusty Coones, Kim Coates, Tommy Flanagan, and Jacob Vargas.

FX announced plans to end Mayans M.C. with its fifth season in January. Pardo later confirmed with fans that this was a creative decision and even asked them to not waste time creating petitions to "save" the show. "No need to start a petition," the actor wrote to one fan on Jan. 12. "This was a creative decision that we made together. I will address this w a little more thought when I get a moment. We are on set filming Season 5 right now. Can't wait for you all to see what's in store this season! Much love to you all!"

When another fan told Pardo they thought it was a "mistake" to end the series, Pardo said it was for the best. "A lot of thought went into this. I've been killed off of shows, had shows canceled, etc.," he wrote. "This is different because the decision is ours. I have no regrets. I just have love and gratitude for the fans and the opportunity we were given."