'Mayans M.C.' Fans Confused After Kurt Sutter's Name Appears in New Season 3 Title Sequence

The Mayans M.C. Season 3 title sequence has debuted and fans are confused to see Kurt Sutter's name appearing in it. Around the 1:26 mark in the new opening Sutter is listed as an executive producer of the series. Fans are not sure what to make of this, with one tweeting, "Interesting to see Kurt Sutter not only is being credited as co-creator which we knew he would but his being credited as [an] executive producer too. I can’t wait until the season 3 premiere tomorrow."

The surprise stems from the fact that Sutter was fired from the show in 2019, after alleged bad behavior on set. In a memo to the cast and crew, after he was let go, Sutter wrote, "This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18-year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive d— is on brand." He added, "I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly, I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction have created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew."

The club has always been. Watch the new #MayansFX opening titles here. pic.twitter.com/fwiycf6Jh4 — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) March 15, 2021

He later spoke out about what all happened and stated that he was pretty sure it was a joke about Walt Disney that landed him in the line-of-fire, so to speak. Disney had just acquired FX, as part of a major overall deal, and Sutter snuck in a slight against the company's founder in a subsequent episode of Mayans. "There was a line in the Season 2 premiere. EZ [JD Pardo] and Coco [Richard Cabral] were getting off the bus at the school where the drugs were being processed," he began, recalling the joke to Deadline.

"There was supposed to be a really gnarly playground out front. Filled with debris, dangerous-looking swings, sharp objects, rusty jungle gym, etc," Sutter continued. "As they exited, Coco sees EZ’s distracted and says: 'Lighten up Boy Scout,' and gesturing to the playground, says, 'We’re going to Disneyland.' EZ replies: 'Yeah? Guess this is where Walt buried all the Jews he had killed.' Coco comments: 'That’s dark man…' And exits."

After Sutter was fired, co-creator Elgin James took over showrunner and creative-lead duties. Now that Mayans M.C. is going into its third season, it appears that Sutter has retained an executive producer credit, likely due to having to created Sons of Anarchy, of which Mayans is a spinoff. Mayans M.C. returns Tuesday night, only on FX.