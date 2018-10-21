‘Mayans M.C.’: Coco Kills His Mom in Episode 7

Mayans M.C. took Jonny “Coco” Cruz’s family drama to a whole new level on Tuesday night’s episode, resulting in the death of his mother.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. season 1, episode 7, “Cucaracha/K’uruch.”

Coco’s (Richard Cabral) family issues escalated when he and his daughter Leticia Cruz (Emily Tosta) go back to his mother Cecilia’s (Ada Luz Pla) house. His mother confornts the pair about her missing car, which was stolen by Leticia. The mother and granddaughter begin to get physical, so Coco forcibly separates them and promises his mom that she will get a new car.

“No, No, No, No. That’s not the only thing you’re going to get me,” Cecilia says. “All I have to do is tell the cops it was you that took it. They’ll see your record, and your little uniform. How do you think that’s going to go over?”

Coco replies, “I’m doing my best to make this work. I get it, you blame me, I’m a s— son. But I need some help. You gotta meet me half way. For her (Leticia’s) sake.”

She scoff at the idea, and leaves the room. Coco then gives Leticia some money then departs. However, his mother confronts Leticia about the money as soon as he leaves. She grabs and pulls her around the living room, taking the money.

“You think this is gonna last? Papi and gonna around much longer, she says. “Ain’t in his nature. If you want to keep this coming, you better take that tight little t— out onto the street. Earn your s—!”

Leticia then runs to the bathroom crying. She proceeds to bash her own head into the toilet several times in an attempt to frame her grandmother.

Her idea works. She arrives back at the Mayans’ base, and a livid Coco leaves to confront his mother.

When he arrives at Cecilia’s apartment, she is in the bathtub. She is initially startled and thinks an intruder is busting in, but is relieved when she sees its only Coco. Coco then proceeds to punch her with extreme force and knocking her into the bathtub.

She spits up blood onto the side of the tub and begins to threaten Coco.

“You’re fucking crazy,” she said. “Cops are gonna know you took my car, add assault to that. I’m gonna fucking bury you! I’m gonna fucking bury you!”

Coco replies, “I believe you would, Mom.”

He then strangles her, holding her head in the tub’s water. She thrashes and tires to push Coco away to no avail. She dies in the tub at her son’s own hand.

Coco then sits on the side of the tub and grabs a towel to dry off.

