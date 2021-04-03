'Mayans M.C.' Co-Creator Reveals If 'Sons of Anarchy' Characters Will Continue to Appear

✖

Mayans M.C.'s third season is four episodes in, leading to some surprising moments. The latest, which fans can watch online with a Hulu trial, featured the return of a Sons of Anarchy cast member. Now the show's co-creator, Elgin James, has revealed whether more cast characters from Sons of Anarchy will play a role after a fatal end to the fourth episode. Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Mayans M.C.'s fourth episode.

James spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the ongoing season and provided some information about potential appearances. He said that SAMCRO will continue to appear in the show after Allesandro Montez's violent death at the hands of Vatos Malditos president El Palo. However, James will not include the club on an increasing basis. He said that SAMCRO will only show up when "it's organic."

"Will SAMCRO be involved? F— yeah!" James told EW. "I love Tommy Flanagan [Chibs Telford]. I love all those guys. I want to be able to hang with those guys. And let's not forget, there's still a dead Sons of Anarchy member in the dirt in Mexico and another one rotting slowly in a barrel full of salt right by our clubhouse."

Multiple characters from Sons of Anarchy have shown up in the first three seasons of Mayans M.C. Happy Lowman played an integral role during the second season while both Chibs Telford and Montez made occasional appearances in order to mediate a dispute.

James also explained that Mayans M.C. is a very different series than Sons of Anarchy. He talked about former showrunner Kurt Sutter's rebelliousness and how the fans loved it. However, he noted that these same fans want Mayans M.C. to worship the mythology of the original show.

"Of course we are proud to come from this world, this mythology, and this universe," James added. "We've been twisting ourselves for seasons, the actors, everybody, to let everyone know that. But at the same time, this is our show and this is our world. So to answer the question as to whether our M.C. will get into trouble each season and then call up the white cavalry to come save them? Probably f—ing not."

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday on FX. They become available the following day on Hulu. The first four episodes are currently available, along with previous seasons for fans needing to catch up on important storylines and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

