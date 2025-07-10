Netflix Is Axing All Four Seasons of Comedy Series Next Month

A fan-favorite sitcom is leaving Netflix.

Just two years after coming to the streaming giant, Ugly Betty is set to be taken off Netflix in August.

According to What’s on Netflix, all four seasons of the ABC sitcom will be leaving Netflix on Aug. 1. This means that the final day fans will be able to watch Ugly Betty is July 31. The reason for the show being taken off is due to the fact that Netflix had a license to stream Ugly Betty for 24 months, and Aug. 1 will mark exactly two years since it joined the platform. It’s unknown if Netflix will ever renew the license, but if that does happen, it probably won’t be for a while.

At the very least, Ugly Betty is still available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, so it won’t completely go away for people who have either. Titles come and go from Netflix all the time, so it’s possible that Ugly Betty will return at a later date.

Starring an ensemble cast led by America Ferrera, Ugly Betty is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea and is developed by Silvio Horta. The series follows Ferrera’s Betty Suarez, a smart and well-meaning woman who lacks fashion sense but secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine. The cast also consisted of Eric Mabius, Alan Dale, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Becki Newton, Mark Indelicato, Vanessa Williams, Rebecca Romijn, Michael Urie, Christopher Gorham, and Judith Light.

Ugly Betty ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2010. ABC canceled the show after viewership dropped, and it struggled in the ratings. There have been discussions for a reboot, with some of the cast even expressing interest in coming back for more. Ortiz previously shared that they “all wanna do it so badly” and it would “have to be” a proper series if it does happen, with everyone coming back. Whether or not it will actually happen is unknown, but anything’s possible.

For now, fans will have to settle with the original series, which will be leaving Netflix on Aug. 1. People have until July 31 to stream Ugly Betty on the platform. All four seasons are also streaming on Hulu and on Disney+ for those who also have Hulu.