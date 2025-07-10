‘Good Girls’ Star Manny Montana Cast in New Show

Good Girls star Manny Montana has landed a new show.

Deadline reports that the actor has been cast in the new FX workplace comedy pilot Movers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by executive producers Robert Ben Garant and Cathy Shim, the series is “an improvised workplace comedy revolving around the erratic and codependent lives of a crew of movers.” Garant and Shim also star in the show alongside Maz Jobrani, Darius Omayoun, Tanael “TJ” Joachim, and WWE’s Becky Lynch.

Pictured: (l-r) Manny Montana as Rio — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Montana is best known for his role as Rio in the NBC crime dramedy Good Girls for all four seasons. The series was canceled in 2021 after the network considered renewing Good Girls for a fifth and final season, conditional on the series regular receiving pay cuts. While Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta agreed to the terms, Montana declined, and NBC officially axed the show after four seasons in June 2021, a month ahead of the Season 4 finale. The show was not shopped around to other networks, and fans unsuccessfully petitioned to get it saved.

He can most recently be seen in the Marvel and Disney+ miniseries Ironheart as Cousin John. Other credits include Westworld, Mayans M.C., Miles from Tomorrowland, Rosewood, Conviction, The Mule, Undrafted, and Go for Sisters, among others. According to his IMDb, Montana is also set to star in the short film Cast Away Sorta alongside Mae Whitman, Alan Tudyk, Jay Baruchel, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Not too much else is known about Movers, which comes from 20th Television. Stacey Sher and Peter Principato, who worked on Garant’s Reno 911!, will executive produce the pilot episode with Jonny Shipes. Garant previously co-produced the TruTV pilot Seoul Hunters with Shim, Big Breakfast, and Propagate Content. He also co-wrote, directed, and starred in Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon. Garant and Shim created, directed, and produced the Comedy Central pilot Chasers with Rob Huebel, meaning that they are no strangers to working together.

More information surrounding Movers should be released soon, but the show does only have a pilot order, so it might still be a while. If anything, Manny Montana does have plenty of projects fans can watch in the meantime, including Ironheart on Disney+, while all four seasons of Good Girls are streaming on Netflix. Movers might be coming soon to FX.