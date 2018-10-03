‘Mayans M.C.’: Alvarez’s Role in ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff Revealed

Mayans M.C. was not shy about referencing Sons of Anarchy in its premiere episode. However, SoA character Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) will have more than a simple cameo role in the FX series.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1.

Alvarez’s role in Mayans M.C. has been hyped, with his presence serving to bridge the gap between SoA and the new spinoff series. In episode 1, titled “Perro/Oc,” we get a clearer picture of what Alvarez’s involvement with the Mayans’ Santo Padre Charter.

The Mayans founder heads down to help out the crew following a bit of trouble with the Galindo cartel. The charter was set up to manage the Mayans’ heroin trade on the border, but there has been heist on the latest shipment.

After a heated confrontation with the head of the cartel, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), Alvarez comes down to advise the crew on their next steps.

In a church meeting with the chapter member, Alvarez, who now wears an “El Padrino” (“Godfather”) patch, pushes for them to stay focused on finding the party responsible for the heist.

“Brothers, we stay focused on the task at hand. How do we move on Base Town?” he says.

He then makes a call to a nearby Sons of Anarchy charter, SAMDINO, to lend a hand with the upcoming confrontation.

He sits out the altercation, but we seem him later when the Mayans turn over the Samoan gangster who pulled off the theft to the cartel. After Miguel tortures the man, he begins talking to Alvarez, showing that the Mayan leader’s presence will help ease tensions between the allies.

“Marcus, my father would be pleased you and I have become friends,” Miguel says. “He held you in high regard. With a deep sense of respect. … I trust I can count on your help.”

“Thank you, I felt the same about him,” Alvarez says, confirming he will stick around as the Mayans continue to combat the parties who ordered the heist.

Miguel leaves, but Alvarez seems bothered and looks on cautiously.

We later see Alvarez advising Obispo “Bishop” Losa (Michael Irby), his cousin and the president of the Santo Padre Charter, who in turn provides a little background on how the chapter came together.

“We hit a bump in the road, primo,” Alvarez says. “We’ll get back on track.”

“Not quite sure what track that is, carnal,” Bishop replies. “We set up this charter to run and protect our heroin, be the cartel’s ally on the border. It was smart, made us a lot of money. And you felt the tension here today, no? Money’s hooked us through the f—ing gills.”

Alvarez then openly confides his own take on Miguel, who he feels is straying from the path blazed by former family head, Jose Galindo.

“Galindo, the old man, it was different with him,” Alvarez says. “He understood the pride of men. His son does not.”

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX / Prashant Gupta