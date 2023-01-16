'Mayans M.C.' Fans React to Final Season Announcement

Mayans M.C. is getting one final season at FX, and the big announcement has fans sounding off. On Thursday, Deadline reported that FX boss John Landgraf revealed the plans during the network's Television Critics Association event. Mayans M.C. Season 5 will be the series' final outing. At this time we do not have word about a premiere date. Mayans M.C. is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff that was created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter. The show stars JD Pardo, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Vargas, and Joseph Raymond Lucero. Previously, Variety reported that James teased the ending of Mayans by saying, "We know where it ends. I know the very last shot. So, it's not in Season 4 so I'm just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now." Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about the show coming to an end.

"Noooo" What? Noooo.. pic.twitter.com/OuqKFX8SC6 — Trudy (@trudy_morris) January 12, 2023 "Oh no, this show is great, please don't cancel it, good shows are being canceled and garbage shows are taking their place," one last fan pleaded.

"Love This Show!" I've got tears in my eyes because I am just so disappointed. I also feel for you guys. However I had said that EZ came full circle so it would be interesting what would happen in the series this year and it makes better sense now, I guess. I'm still saddened. — Jeanine (@jlwixom) January 12, 2023 "Love this show! It was a good one to replace my missing SOA! This is sad!" one more upset Facebook user exclaimed.

"Will Miss It" I already had a feeling this was happening considering Mayans isn't pulling as many numbers as SOA did, and it only declines with each Season. Personally I just don't think Mayans has the chops to even be equal to SOA, and to be frank, I think it shits all over SOA's legacy. — Richie (@Riichie96) January 13, 2023 "I love this show and the talented actors and will miss it," a fan wrote. "In reality with amount of violence and pain these people endure I see that they would become tortured and dark, but I felt the most recent season pushed it into a corner with no redemption for any character which led me to believe that if we got another season it would be an ending and it would be brutal.

"Makes Me Sad" I feared this would happen, especially when they killed off El Banquero. It felt like they were closing off a storyline prematurely because they would need the time to wrap-up the major story arcs. And cast members seemed to be moving towards other projects. But it makes me sad. — Cuquita (@CuquitaChatter) January 12, 2023 "This is [an] incredible show with phenomenal actors! I'm sad that it will end but happy that we will get one more season," somebody else commented. "When it will air is another question!"

"Wrap Up" Damn… — RG🗡(Rafa) (@PrimeRG_) January 12, 2023 "You can tell by the end of Season 4 they were beginning to wrap up the story, especially with Miguel knowing now that EZ and Angel are his brothers," another viewer offered. "It's going to be an ending to remember, especially with the rumors Jax is coming back, to which I hope he shows up in the last few minutes of the finale and takes out EZ and the show ends with the reaper fading on the back of Jax as he walks away!"

"Sorry to See it End" This sucks, it was my son's of anarchy replacement. — Frank Buckner (@Bucc206) January 12, 2023 "Sorry to see it end.... It's one of a very few tv shows I watch," a disappointed fan shared.

"Upsetting News" Upsetting news but cast was all in agreement for when the series should end so they know better about ending it after five seasons. — Javier Cabrera (@JaCabrera24) January 13, 2023 "I hope that Season 5 goes out with a bang!" someone else wrote. "Would have loved to see a full 7 seasons like SOA, but I feel the writers can do it justice!"