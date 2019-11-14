Matthew Perry Reportedly ‘Never Fully’ Got Over ‘Friends’ Co-Star Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox made a memorable on-screen couple in their roles of Chandler Bing and Monica Geller on Friends, but it seems Perry might’ve hoped for the same relationship in real life. A source tells Us Weekly that the 50-year-old actor has always had a thing for Cox. “Matthew’s always been in love with her,” the source said. “Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.”

This revelation comes on the heels of reports that a Friends reunion is in the works for HBO Max, WarnerMedia Entertainment’s upcoming streaming service. Cox, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are all reportedly on board for making it happen, and the reunion would also bring back the show’s creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

But fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high just yet. “A deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out,” Deadline reports.

Aniston was on Ellen DeGeneres’ show recently and talked about the possibility of a Friends reboot, sharing how the cast “would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is.”

“So we’re just trying. We’re working on something,” she said.

Cox also talked about a reunion show last year. “I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she said to PEOPLE.

Last week, it was reported that Perry’s Friends co-stars have been concerned about his health recently. He is rarely seen in public lately, but did have lunch with Cox last Thursday, after which she shared a photo on Instagram of the two.

“[His co-stars] are worried six about [his] health… [Cox], in particular, is extremely concerned,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

The outlet published photos of Perry recently in which he looked unwell. “Matthew was disheveled, he seemed really out of it,” a source told the site. “He was laughing, swerving and swaying.”

Perry was with a woman at a party where the photos were taken. “She felt sorry for him. It didn’t seem like a girlfriend situation at all. She was definitely comforting him, rubbing his arm, trying to talk to him about getting home, getting some rest. He was very messy, sloppy. He looked like a homeless man,” the source continued.