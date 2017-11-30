New York Post Reveals Its Unsparing Matt Lauer Cover

The New York Post held nothing back with its cover highlighting the sexual harassment scandal against long-time NBC host Matt Lauer.

Tomorrow’s cover: Matt Lauer the latest to be ousted over inappropriate sexual behavior https://t.co/HJvHCqMHaS pic.twitter.com/sSravSlMAB — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2017

On Thursday’s print cover, Lauer is prominently featured with his former network’s logo strategically placed at his crotch.

The headline reads “Dirty Rock,” a play on words for 30 Rock, which is the nickname for New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where NBC broadcasts its news.

Lauer was terminated from his job at Today on Wednesday following a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” but a colleague. NBC confirmed Thursday that the incident in question occurred during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but continued once the team returned to New York.

The veteran broadcaster has also been accused of sexual harassment by a variety of women, allegedly sending crass messages and private photos to women. Two additional women have come forward within the NBC family to claim sexual misconduct at Lauer’s hand.

Lauer was fired so quickly by NBC News after the inappropriate messages, saved by an NBC employee whom he approached during the Olympics, “showed incontrovertible proof of inappropriate sexual behavior on his part,” sources told Page Six.

“There’s at least one picture [sent to her by Matt] which was a major part of the evidence, which is why the firing came so quickly,” the insider said. “My understanding was it was so damning that it was unquestionable whether or not he should be fired.”

On Thursday, Today released a statement on Lauer’s behalf in which he expressed “sorrow and regret” over his actions. He claimed that some information is untrue, but there is “enough truth” to make him feel “embarrassed and ashamed.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace,” Lauer said.