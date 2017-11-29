Megyn Kelly on Matt Lauer’s Firing: ‘This One Does Hit Close to Home’

“We start this morning with this news: Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News.” pic.twitter.com/9g5Ou9r2K6 — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) November 29, 2017

Journalist Megyn Kelly acknowledged “a sea of change in this country” after NBC News terminated Today anchor Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

Kelly, host of Megyn Kelly Today on NBC, opened her broadcast by reading a statement that NBC News Chairman Andy Lack sent to employees regarding Lauer’s termination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This one does hit close to home,” Kelly said. “I too have known Matt for a long time. And he has been a friend and kind and supportive to me in my transition to NBC News. I see the anguish on my colleagues’ faces. But when this happens, what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward. And it is a terrifying thing to do.”

Kelly, who claimed in her 2016 memoir Settle for More that she was sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes when she worked for the network, lauded the courage victims showed by coming forward.

“I am thinking of those women this morning and hoping they are OK. The days to come will not be easy,” she said. “We are in the middle of a sea of change in this country. An empowerment revolution in which women who for years have felt like they had no choice but to simply deal with being harassed at work are now starting to picture another reality, to feel that change is within their grasp.

“We are in the middle of a sea of change in this country.”

Lauer, 59, exits NBC as the highest paid and longest-running morning news anchor. He has not yet commented on the allegations made against him or his termination.

Photo Credit: NBC