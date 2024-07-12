Martin Lawrence Planning 'Martin' Prequel Series

Martin is the latest series that could very well be getting a prequel. After the cast of the beloved Fox sitcom reunited at the Primetime Emmys earlier this year, Deadline reports that creator and star Martin Lawrence is working on an hourlong drama to serve as a prequel called Young Martin. The series comes from his production company, RunTelDat, in collaboration with Marvin Peart's WonderHill Studios.

The original series ran on Fox for five seasons from 1992 to 1997 and also starred Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Garrett Arnold, and Jon Gries. Martin followed the life of Lawrence's Martin Payne, a disc jockey and later radio show host who lived with his girlfriend in Detroit. It became one of Fox's highest-rated shows during its run.

(Photo: Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Martin Lawrence at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) - Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Young Martin will be a "contemporary origin story centering on Martin Payne, a charismatic teenager navigating the complexities of transitioning from youth to adulthood." The series will reimagine the beloved character while still paying homage to the original series. It's set in modern-day Detroit and will explore family, friendship, and life. "Martin's quick wit and magnetic personality draw him into high-stakes situations, where he must confront obstacles, emotions, and ultimately, find his path to success."

"Out of all the hit shows during the 90's, there was only one Martin – a show that defined culture and positivity," WonderHill CEO Marvin Peart said. "Martin reflected a real group of friends from our community that would up on TV screens all over the world. I respected and revered Martin Lawrence for creating Martin Payne and what he did for African Americans on television in front and behind the camera. In many ways, he influenced my path in the entertainment industry, and it's an honor to partner with Martin and his younger self and share him with the next generation of fans."

As of now, not too much information has been revealed about the series, including where it could possibly air. Young Martin seems to be in early development, and there likely won't be much to know until it gets off the ground or at least gets a pilot order from whatever network or streamer it lands at. There are many shows getting spinoffs, revivals, and reboots these days, and prequels are definitely a hot ticket right now. Since Martin was such a beloved show, it's always possible that more could be on the way. It might just take some time.