Martin Lawrence Sparks Concerns During Emmys Reunion With 'Martin' Co-Stars
Martin Lawrence appeared in a brief comedic segment before presenting an award.
Martin Lawrence is one of TV/film's greatest comedic talents, so when he's a little "off" fans start to worry. That's exactly what happened on Monday night as Lawrence reunited with his Martin co-stars at the Emmy Awards. Lawrence's timing and speech pattern seemed a tad bit off, sparking a wave of confusion on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Lawrence successfully completed his segment with the Martin cast and Anthony Anderson, presenting The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White with the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He sent out a brief X post afterward, not acknowledging the Emmy viewers' concern.
Continue on to see some of Lawrence's segment and to read his only remarks so far on the appearance, which was televised on the Fox broadcast of the Emmys.
Is Martin Lawrence ok? #Emmys2024 #martinlawrence pic.twitter.com/1Lp1ThrlML— SincerelyB Blogging – #ThisMyNitch (@SincerelyBlogg) January 16, 2024
Not tryna be funny (not tryna be funny) but what happened to Martin Lawrence. Is he ok? #EmmyAwards #Emmys2024— access denied. (@india_regal) January 16, 2024
Anybody else think sumn goin on with Martin Lawrence? He under the influence or got sumn goin? #EmmyAwards— “Pay What You Weigh!” (@jeff_dreams) January 16, 2024
Umm someone needs to check on Martin Lawrence. That was worrying 😟— Bridgette J 🇨🇦🍁 (@GeGe_p0tato) January 16, 2024
Martin Lawrence is looking a little shaky tonight #Emmys2024— Rosita Hush (@LadyDeeTeeMI) January 16, 2024
Definitely seems off. I came to X to see what was going on.— Ritz (@AyanteeAggie) January 16, 2024
Martin Lawrence Doesn't Acknowlege Any Issues Following His Segment
Much love to @TheEmmys for havin ya boy on! Congrats to all the winners and nominees!— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) January 16, 2024