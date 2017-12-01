Chris Meloni, Mariska Hargitay Reunite, Send Fans Into a Tizzy

Law & Order: SVU fans were in for a holiday treat Thursday night when co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited, sharing a pair of selfies from their evening on social media.

Judging by the smiling shots, it’s clear the duo was happy to see one another, and it’s equally clear that fans were happy to see their favorite detectives together.

“‘Tis the season…” Hargitay wrote alongside a blurry but cheerful selfie of the pair. “Ran into this #HAPPY man.”

Meloni shared a clearer shot with fans, writing, “#Friends #Seehappy #jingleHells.”

The two actors starred together on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons before Meloni left the show in 2011. Hargitay still stars as Detective Olivia Benson on the hit procedural, which is now in its nineteenth season.

Judging by the captions, it seems the pair’s reunion may have had something to do with Meloni’s new show Happy! on SYFY.

The show premieres Dec. 6 and stars Meloni as a cop-turned-hitman named Nick Sax who wakes up from a heart attack to find that he can see a creature named Happy, who is actually the imaginary friend of a girl named Hailey who has been kidnapped by a nefarious Santa Claus. Happy pleads with Sax to rescue Hailey, while Sax enlists Happy to help him get out of a few tight spots of his own.

“It’s either going to s— the bed or it’s going to find an audience,” Meloni told Entertainment Weekly while shooting the series’ first season. “And either way is a good!”

