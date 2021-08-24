'Manifest' Soars to Top of Netflix's Top 10 After Adding Season 3

✖

Season 3 of Manifest was recently added to Netflix. Even though the season was just added to the streaming service, it's already pulling in major numbers. At the moment, Manifest is the most-watched television show on the platform.

Manifest didn't just reach the top of the charts as far as television programming is concerned. Not only is the NBC drama No. 1 when it comes to television shows, but it is the No. 3 overall most-watched program on Netflix. Manifest is only behind Sweet Girl and The Loud House Movie on Netflix's current list of most-watched programs. This news likely won't come as too much of a surprise to Manifest fans, as the show has been performing incredibly well ever since it hit the streaming service. Netflix added the first two seasons of Manifest shortly after the show was canceled by NBC in June.

Since Manifest has garnered a ton of support amongst its fans, there has been some talk about whether another network of streaming service would pick up the show for an additional season. Those talks hit a snag in June when Netflix reportedly passed on the show. However, it seems as though Netflix has changed course on that front. In July, Deadline reported that NBC has been in conversation with Manifest's studio, Warner Bros. TV, about possibly renewing the show for Season 4. At the time, it was also reported that Netflix was interested in picking up the show and that the company was in talks with Warner Bros. TV, as well.

As for the reason why both NBC and Netflix reversed course and have since displayed interest in producing another season of Manifest, the show's success on the streaming service likely played a part. There has also been a major "#SaveManifest" campaign, which has seen support from the series' stars, that has prompted a ton of traction online. In mid-August, Deadline shared further information about a possible Manifest revival. According to the publication, Netflix is nearing a deal to produce Season 4.

Deadline reported that negotiations between Warner Bros. TV and Netflix are in the home stretch. Warner Bros. TV has reportedly been in the midst of negotiations with the cast and has been making "if-come" offers to writers in the likely chance that the show will be picked up. The outlet also noted that it appears as though NBCUniversal is out of the running to air Season 4 of Manifest and the show will likely not find a home on either NBC or Peacock.