'Manhunt' Canceled?: Why Season 3 Might Not Happen Now

Charter Communications is leaving the original programming business behind and shutting down Spectrum Originals. That leaves its few remaining shows in a state of limbo, including the Western Joe Pickett and the upcoming Lena Headey-starring Beacon 23. It also appears there is no chance a Manhunt Season 3 could come to fruition.

Manhunt is an anthology series that debuted on the Discovery Channel in August 2017, with the first season focusing on the hunt for the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski. Although the first season won critical acclaim, Discovery didn't keep it because it was getting out of the scripted business at the time. In July 2018, Deadline reported that Charter was in talks with studio producer Lionsgate for a two-season renewal. The show was created by Andrew Sodroski.

The two-season renewal didn't materialize, but a second season, Manhunt: Deadly Games, was produced and eventually released in February 2020 on Spectrum. It aired on CBS in September 2020 and is now on Netflix. The second season starred Jack Huston as Eric Rudolph, the real 1996 Summer Olympics bomber. Charter and Lionsgate never announced plans for a third season.

Back on Aug. 11, Deadline confirmed Spectrum Originals would be shuttered with Head of Original Content Katherine Pope leaving to become Sony Pictures Television Studios President. Sources told Deadline the decision to close down Spectrum Originals was not surprising and Pope's exit gave Charter the impetus to start the process. A Spectrum representative said they will look at scheduling and distributing options for programs that have already been produced in the next few weeks. Some could still be released on Sprectrum while others might revert back to the studios so they can find new homes for the projects.

There are several shows left in limbo, including Joe Pickett Season 2. Beacon 23, which was renewed for a second season before Season 1 even premieres, is an AMC co-production, so that likely already has a home. There is also George & Tammy, a series starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain that centers on Goerge Jones and Tammy Wynette. Sony TV also has A Spy Among Friends and Panhandle in the works for Spectrum.

Charter got into the original programming business in 2018, around the time its rival DirecTV did the same with its Audience channel. Spectrum Originals was attractive to studios because it had a short exclusivity window (that's why Manhunt: Deadly Games could air on CBS just months after its Spectrum launch). This allowed for a lower price point, but increased competition and increased production costs caused by COVID safety protocols made it less attractive.

The two most high-profile Spectrum originals have long since ended. L.A.'s Finest, a Bad Boys spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba ran two seasons before it was canceled in 2020. Spectrum was also home to the 2019 Mad About You revival with Helen Hunt and Paul Riser.