'Manhunt: Deadly Games' Previews Tense Exchange With Eric Rudolph in Exclusive Sneak Peek Ahead of Finale

The second season of Manhunt: Deadly Games continues this Saturday with another tense episode. In an exclusive clip from episode 10, Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) admits he planted 270 pounds of dynamite in 1996 and it could get volatile over time. Rudolph told the federal agents he would let them know where the dynamite is, but only if prosecutors agree to take the death penalty off the table.

The scene appears in the second of two episodes airing Saturday night on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. In the first episode, FBI agent Jack Brennan (Gethin Anthony) tries to get a local militia to understand the truth that Randolph is really behind the 1996 Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, not Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton). Brennan tries to get law enforcement to work together to bring Randolph to justice. The second episode, "Open Season," covers Randolph's capture and his decision to plead guilty. This finally proves to the world that Jewell is innocent.

Manhunt: Deadly Games is the second season of the Manhunt anthology series, which covered the Unabomber investigation, Theodore John Kaczynski, in Season 1. The first season aired on the Discovery Channel, while Deadly Games debuted on Spectrum earlier this year. CBS picked up broadcasting rights for Season 2, and it is also streaming on CBS All Access. The series was created by Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson.

Deadly Games focuses on the Centennial Olympic Park bombing and the investigation into Rudolph. The bombing happened on July 27, 1996, in Atlanta, killing one person and injuring 111 others. At first, Jewell was considered the primary suspect, although the FBI ruled him out by October 1996. After three more bombings in 1997, the FBI named Randolph as the suspect. He was finally arrested in 2003 and agreed to plead guilty so he would not face the death penalty. He received four life sentences and is incarcerated at the ADX Florence Supermax prison in Colorado.

Deadly Games' main cast also includes Judith Light as Bobi Jewell, Carla Gugino as Kathy Scruggs, Kelly Jenrette as Stacy Knox, and Arliss Howard as Earl Embry. The recurring cast features Jay O. Saunders as Jack Bryant, Nick Searcy as Sheriff Thompson, Marley Shelton as Hannah Gray, Becky Ann Baker as Patricia Rudolph, and Brad William Henke as Big John. The first season of Manhunt is available on Netflix.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.