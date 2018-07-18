‘Manhunt’ Series Reportedly Being Saved After Discovery Channel Cancellation

Manhunt may be making its way back to TV following its cancellation on Discovery Channel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charter Communications is in advanced talks with Lionsgate to pick up Manhunt for an additional two seasons following its cancellation at Discovery Channel. The series, which began as a limited series on Discovery in 2017, would see executive producers John Goldwyn and Andrew Sodroski resume their duties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During its freshman season on Discovery Channel, Manhunt: Unabomber pulled positive reviews and ratings, averaging just over 1 million viewers. However, after a Discovery Channel programming strategy change earlier this year marked a shift away from scripted series to instead focus on its unscripted business, Discovery Channel chose to walk away from Manhunt.

The anthology drama detailing law enforcement’s search for notorious criminals focused on FBI profiler Jim Fitzgerald’s relentless manhunt for Ted Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, during its first season on Discovery Channel. The season starred Paul Bettany and Sam Worthington.

The first of the two 10-episode seasons on Charter would chronicle the hunt for domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph, better known as the Olympic Park Bomber. While AT&T security guard Richard Jewell was initially accused of the bombings at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Rudolph was later convicted of a series of anti-abortion and anti-gay bombings across the southern United Stated between 1996 and 1998, which killed two people and injured more than 120.

Manhunt would join L.A.’s Finest, which was picked up by charter after NBC passed on the Sony TV procedural, and Bad Boys and follow in the wake of Charter’s push into scripted programming. The pickup would also mark the first order for Goldwyn, who signed with Lionsgate TV last fall.

“John Goldwyn is a singular creative force in both television and film, and he is doing an incredible job leading the creative team on the Manhunt: Unabomber series for Discovery,” Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak said at the time, according to Deadline. “From Dexter to Manhunt, John has proven himself adept at creating the kind of platform-defining content on which we’re focused, and we’re thrilled to continue expanding our relationship with him. He’s a tremendous addition to our growing creative family.”

Goldwyn has produced popular series like Dexter for Showtime, TV miniseries Harley & The Davidsons for Discovery, and several feature films including Baby Mama and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.