Mandy Moore Lands Her Next Starring TV Role Following 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore has a new role lined up following the end of This Is Us. Deadline reported that Moore has been cast in the second season of Dr. Death. She will serve as the female lead in the Peacock series opposite Edgar Ramirez.

Dr. Death is an anthology series based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. For Season 2, the show will follow the "Miracle Man" storyline that was featured in the third season of the podcast. Moore will portray investigative journalist Benita Alexander, who looks into the mysterious circumstances surrounding surgeon Paolo Macchiarini, played by Ramirez. As Benita approaches the doctor, dubbed the Miracle Man, for a story, their relationship heads into murky territory. Fans of the podcast know that the Miracle Man soon comes under fire when a group of doctors makes some interesting discoveries related to his supposedly miraculous surgical prowess.

This isn't the only project that Moore has in the works. Deadline previously reported that she is going to star in and executive produce the series Twin Flames. The series is currently in development at Hulu and is also based on a Wondery podcast. Twin Flames will see Moore reuniting with the co-showrunners from This Is Us, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It was also reported that this project will be a part of a new deal between This Is Us studio 20th Television and Moore's Roll With the Punches Productions.

"Mandy is one of those rare and exceptionally talented artists who's as brilliant on the screen as she is off, with a keen eye and natural instinct for uncovering fascinating material," Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, said about the partnership. "Working with Mandy over the course of her award-winning six years on This Is Us, cemented our desire to extend our relationship with her, and we are incredibly excited to develop projects together in the years to come."

Moore also issued a statement about the news, which read, "I'm grateful to Dana, Karey, Sharon, Carolyn and everyone at 20th for their support and for giving me and my producing partner Averie the opportunity to continue our creative journey with an exceptional team. We are thrilled to be developing and producing a number of new series for the studio." Moore's new projects come months after This Is Us came to an end this past May. The series came to a close after six seasons. In addition to Moore, the Emmy-winning show also starred Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown.