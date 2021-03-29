Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Reveal Name With First Photos of Newborn Son

✖

Just days after welcoming his first child with his wife Paige Price, Frankie Muniz has revealed his son's name. The proud new dad shared on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed son Mauz Mosley Muniz at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 22, the bundle of joy weighing in at exactly 7 pounds. In her own post, Price explained that their son’s name "rhymes with pause, in case you were wondering how to pronounce it)." Although the Malcolm in the Middle alum did not dish any details about how he and his wife settled on Mauz’s name, he penned an emotional message about how much his life has changed since officially becoming a father.

After first confirming he had become a dad on Wednesday, Muniz explained that he delayed posting anything official to his feed because he has "been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be." Sharing his son’s date of birth, the actor wrote, "that was the moment that my life changed forever," something he said he heard would happen, but he "never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me."

"Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him," Muniz wrote in part. "I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place for them. I've even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you, Mauz."

Reflecting on her path to motherhood, Price, who also shared a series of photos of her newborn, including an image of little Mauz in his car seat, admitted that her "entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings." She said that "no words can express what it feels like to be a new mom" and that "today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra-strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own!" Price called Mauz her "dreamboat" and joked that she has "to get a handle on this whole breastfeeding thing... yiiiiikes."

The new addition to their family comes after Muniz and Price officially tied the knot in February 2020. Muniz had dropped to one knee at the Pinal Fairgrounds Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona, in November 2018, and the couple eloped on Oct. 3, 2019, before having a more formal ceremony last year. The couple announced in September they were expecting their first child together.