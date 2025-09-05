‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Location Revealed

HBO is preparing to say “bonjour” to a new season of The White Lotus.

A new report from Deadline says that the fourth season of HBO’s hit drama-comedy anthology will take place in France.

No hotel has currently been locked in for filming; however, all three previous seasons have used Four Seasons resorts for its main locations. For instance, the Thailand-set season three filmed at the Four Seasons Koh Samui.

Speculation seems to indicate that the fourth iteration of the series will be filmed at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons hotel that is in very close proximity to the Cannes Film Festival. It could be a sign that the fourth season will be focused on actors and filmmakers in some fashion.

Series creator, writer and director Mike White previously said after the end of season three that he’d like the next season to take place somewhere that is not on a beach, after the previous three seasons all took place on island resorts.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he told Deadline at the time.

The White Lotus is one of HBO’s biggest hits, with strong viewership numbers and a whopping 23 Emmy nominations for the third season alone. Each season takes place at a resort from a fictional luxury hotel chain called The White Lotus, and each season revolves around a murder mystery.

Seasons one through three of The White Lotus are streaming now on HBO Max.