First Cast Members of ‘White Lotus’ Season 4 Revealed

A few familiar faces are checking in to The White Lotus.

Production on season four of the popular HBO mystery-dramedy is in full swing, with reports that the fourth season will be filmed in the Château de la Messardière, a castle-turned-hotel in Saint-Tropez, France. Now, we know a few of the potential murder victims in the upcoming season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The biggest name attached to the fourth season is Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter, best known for her roles in Harry Potter and The Crown. Next up is former Disney star AJ Michalka—best known for her musical career with her sister as part of Aly & AJ—and Alexander Ludwig, known for his role in The Hunger Games and Vikings.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Helena Bonham Carter attends a special screening of “One Life” at the Picturehouse Central on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

Today, Deadline reported that The Mindy Project star Chris Messina is in talks to join the season for a major role opposite Carter. With plenty of comedy and drama projects under his belt, as well as several other HBO appearances in shows like Six Feet Under and Sharp Objects, Messina seems like a natural fit for the off-kilter tone of the White Lotus universe.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY — “BDE” Episode 102 — Pictured: Chris Messina as Nathan — (Photo by: PEACOCK)

Plot details on the next installment of The White Lotus are scarce, other than that the series will once again involve a new group of hotel guests and staff with a murder mystery that takes place over the course of a week.

A report from Variety, however, says that the new season will take place across multiple locations in France—including Paris, the French Riviera, and the Cannes Film Festival.

There is no word yet on whether the series’ overarching villain, Greg Hunt, will return once again. Hunt, played by Jon Gries, is the only recurring character across all three seasons of the series.

Seasons one through three of The White Lotus are streaming now on HBO Max.