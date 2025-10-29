Major Netflix Show Recasts Character Amidst Season 2’s Production

Netflix’s basketball comedy series Running Point is bringing in Emmy-winning actor Ray Romano for its second season after deciding to recast a major recurring role.

Romano will perform opposite Kate Hudson in Season 2 as Norm Stinson, Deadline reports, a character originally played by Robert Townsend before the show decided to recast and reconceive the role. Reshoots are currently underway.

Stinson is described as “a basketball savant turned social recluse who will team up with Isla (Kate Hudson) to re-discover his love for the game, and life.”

Ray Romano attends the 30 Years Of “Everybody Loves Raymond”: An Evening With The Legends Of The Classic Sitcom event at The Paley Museum on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

This will be a return to the streamer for Romano, who recently starred in Netflix’s 2024 dark comedy-mystery series No Good Deed with Lisa Kudrow.

Season 2 of Running Point also includes Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, and Dane DiLiegro, as well as Uche Agada and Justin Theroux, both of whom have been promoted from recurring to series regulars.

In Season 1, Isla Gordon was appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves when a scandal forced her brother to resign from the family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla had to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right person to take on the role.

In the season finale, the Waves lost the championship game, and Isla found herself in a confusing love triangle between the team’s coach Jay Brown (Ellis) and her fiancé Lev (Greenfield).

Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen are writers and executive producers on Running Point, and Stassen also serves as showrunner. Hudson also executive produces in addition to starring alongside fellow executive producers Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. Jordan Rambis produces.

“We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show,” Kaling told Netflix’s Tudum when the show’s renewal was announced. “We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and, of course, executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point.”

