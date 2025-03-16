A new Netflix series has upended Kate Hudson’s buzzy new show, Running Point, from the top spot on the TV show chart. Elsewhere in the top 5, Robert De Niro’s Zero Day is still hanging on, though it’s facing tough competition from Tyler Perry and a dating series.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.)

5. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black

Official Synopsis: “A stripper’s fate takes a turn when she crosses paths with the wealthy, dysfunctional family behind a cosmetics dynasty and a devious trafficking scheme.”

4. Zero Day

Official Synopsis: “A former U.S. President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.”

3. Temptation Island

Official Synopsis: “In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.”

2. Running Point

Official Synopsis: “A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.”

1. Adolescence

Official Synopsis: “When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?”