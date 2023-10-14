Fox Adds Very Special Judge for 'MasterChef Junior' Season 9

MasterChef Junior is coming back for a ninth season and with a new judge! TVLine reports Gordon Ramsay's own daughter, Tilly Ramsay, will be joining the series as a judge. Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchez are set to return as judges. Tilly is no stranger to MasterChef Junior. The 21-year-old has frequently joined her father as host for various themed challenges over the last several seasons. She also appeared on Hell's Kitchen and has hosted multiple cooking shows in the U.K.

In a statement, Fox president of unscripted programming Allison Wallach said, "Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon's undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Junior returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship. And new this season, Gordon's talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Everyone at Fox and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to our MasterChef Junior family!"

MasterChef Junior premiered in 2013 and follows young chefs between 8-13 competing in a series of challenges in order to win the title of America's next MasterChef Junior. Along with a trophy and $100,00. It's been over a year since Season 8 was on, with the finale airing in June 2022. So fans have been waiting on any news of a renewal for quite a long time. Considering they waited three years for Season 8 because of COVID, the wait for Season 9 should be no problem. No information has been released as to when it could air, so people will just have to keep an eye out for any information.

Seeing Gordon and Tilly Ramsay together for Season 9 of MasterChef Junior is going to be quite a sight to see. Hopefully, news on when the upcoming season will premiere will come soon. It should be right around the time that networks make decisions on their midseason schedules, so there's always the possibility it could be sooner rather than later. While it may not be part of Fox's Fall 2023 schedule, there is still a lot to look forward to from Gordon, including his many other cooking shows on the network. It will just be a little while longer until MasterChef Junior premieres, but at least there will be something special when it comes back.