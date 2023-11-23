'The Cleaning Lady' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed at Fox

Fox's spring 2024 schedule has finally been released, and The Cleaning Lady's third season has a premiere date! Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, shows are starting to get back into production for next season. Networks are also releasing their highly-anticipated schedules, and it is finally feeling like Hollywood is getting back to normal. Fox is the latest network to release dates for the New Year, and The Cleaning Lady is coming back soon.

The third season of the crime drama will be premiering on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. For the first time, it will be paired with sophomore drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit, meaning that Tuesday nights are going to be pretty intense. This will also mark a day switch for The Cleaning Lady, as the first two seasons aired on Monday nights. At least it's not too bad of a switch, and it's going to be paired with an equally-intense show that will surely keep fans on the edge of their seats for two full hours.

The wait for a third season will surely be a long one. Season 2 aired its finale on Dec. 12, 2022. Fox renewed the drama two months later, and even though fans have known for a while that they will be getting another season, the wait is horrendous. However, it will surely be worth it. The good news is that it is coming back early next year, unlike a few of Fox's shows, most notably 9-1-1: Lone Star. So, a premiere in March is better than nothing.

As for the episode order, it's unconfirmed how many episodes Season 3 will have, but it's likely to have 10-13 episodes, like most shows for next season. While they may seem like it's not a lot, it will actually be on par with how many episodes the first two seasons have gotten. Season 1 had 10 episodes, while Season 2 had 12 episodes. That still doesn't mean it's a lot, but at least it will be about the average number of episodes for the series. Again, it is a lot better than nothing.

Now would be the perfect time to rewatch the first two seasons of The Cleaning Lady, which are streaming on Max. Be sure to watch the premiere of The Cleaning Lady Season 3 on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Alert.