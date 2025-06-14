Major Fox Game Show Host Replaced

Another major host shakeup has hit the world of game shows.

Just a couple of weeks after The CW replaced Raven-Symoné as Scrabble host, Fox is making a move on one of its most successful series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Will Arnett will no longer host FOX’s LEGO Masters after the current season, per a press release. Nick Cannon will replace the Arrested Development and Bojack Horseman star for Season 6.

Nick Cannon hosts Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

Arnett has not addressed the departure. Fox did not give a reason for Arnett’s exit but did share complimentary words about the outgoing host, who has been with LEGO Masters since Season 1.

“We’re thrilled to bring LEGO Masters back for another season,” Fox’s president, Michael Thorn, said. “Alongside our incredible creative partners, this beloved series continues to captivate audiences. Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition.”

L-R: Judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard with host Will Arnett in the “Water Works” episode of LEGO MASTERS. (Credit: Tom Griscom/FOX)

Sharon Levy, the CEO of production company Endemol Shine North America, added: “LEGO Masters has truly built something special, and we’re delighted to build another season with FOX! As we embark on this new chapter, we’re particularly excited to welcome Nick Cannon to the LEGO Masters family as our new host. Nick is a proven entertainer with a fantastic rapport, and we’re eager to witness how his unique style will elevate the competition during the new season. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the phenomenal Will Arnett, who guided us through five truly superlative seasons. Will’s comedic brilliance and genuine passion for the show laid the perfect foundation, and we are immensely thankful for his incredible contribution.”

Nick Cannon, who also hosts Fox’s The Masked Singer, spoke out about his new gig, claiming he is a “huge fan” of the show and adding, “It’s an honor to join the series and host another show with my FOX family. Season 6 we’re bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes. I can’t wait to see the insane creations and give away a big bag of money to the best of the best.”

LEGO Masters airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Past episodes also stream on Tubi and Hulu.