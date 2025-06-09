‘LEGO Masters’ Goes ‘Wicked’ With New Challenge (Exclusive Clip)

LEGO Masters is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In the appropriately named “Wicked” episode, “The nine remaining teams enter the enchanting world of Wicked.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In this Wicked-themed challenge, each team is given a mystical spell to inspire their build, and they must skillfully hide the spell-related elements within their creation,” the logline continues. “Which builders align with the good side, and which embrace the wicked?”

In the exclusive sneak peek, host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard present the Wicked challenge to the remaining teams, showing off spellbooks, wands, brooms, and more. It’s going to be the most spellbinding and magical challenge yet, that will require the teams to bring their builds to life through story.

Play video

Coincidentally, this episode is airing less than a week after Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Wicked: For Good, which is set to release in theaters this November. The musical is loosely adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked debuted on Broadway in 2003 and is currently one of the longest-running Broadway shows, just behind The Lion King, Chicago, and Phantom of the Opera.

The first part of the movie adaptation was released in theaters last fall. Directed by Jon Chu, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, alongside Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, and Bronwyn James. The film received 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Lead Actress for Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Grande. It won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good releases in theaters on Nov. 21. But before then, fans can get into the Wicked spirit and celebrate all there is to Oz when the “Wicked” episode of LEGO Masters airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The episode will be streaming the next day on Hulu if you miss it, along with all other episodes of LEGO Masters. Wicked is also streaming on Peacock, because it’s never too early to start preparing for the second part of the film and see why it was nominated for so many Oscars.