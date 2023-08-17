Disney Fans Fear Beloved Show Might Be Canceled

Could this be the end of The Ghost and Molly McGee? The animated supernatural fantasy musical comedy premiered on Disney Channel in 2021 and centers on a 13-year-old discovering her new house is occupied by a grumpy ghost. While Season 2 is currently airing, some fans are fearing that the series is set to end very soon. owlphibia on Twitter discovered that the Season 2 finale is titled "The End" and is set to premiere in January. As if the eerie title wasn't enough, a third season has yet to be announced.

The user found the information through EIDR, Entertainment Identifier Registry, a public registry that provides a unique identifier for audiovisual content across the global entertainment industry. According to EIDR, "The End" will be the 21st episode of the season, airing on January 13, 2024. While there is no indication that it is actually the end of the series, it's hard to not think like that. Disney has yet to renew it for Season 3 or announce a cancellation, so it could be going either way. Unfortunately, shows that have episode titles like "The End" are usually saved for the finale.

If this is the case, it's very possible that The Ghost and Molly McGee could have always been planned as a two-season series. They also could have known early on that Season 2 was going to be it, and there would be no Season 3. It seems that no matter the case, everyone on the show could have known that the Season 2 finale would be the series finale, hence "The End" as the title. If that is what happened, hopefully, it will also have a proper conclusion because shows ending on cliffhangers is way too common these days.

Fans shouldn't worry about Season 2 being the final season until it is confirmed or denied by Disney. "The End" doesn't always mean "the end," as it could also mark the end of a big storyline or something else. Hopefully, The Ghost and Molly McGee isn't ending just yet. If it is, the series will more than likely have a proper finale, which fans can still look forward to. In the meantime, all of Season 1, plus 10 of 15 episodes of Season 2, are streaming on Disney+. According to EIDR, the next episode won't be premiering until October 1, so there will be a long wait. Maybe Disney will reveal by then whether or not Molly and Scratch will be back for a third season.